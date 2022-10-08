In Noida, women assault security guard of housing society, arrested: Report

Two women were arrested and a challan was issued against them for allegedly assaulting a security guard of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP) SM Khan said.

“The guard was assaulted by the women after an altercation over some matter, taking cognizance of which, police got the victim's medical examination done and filed a report,” news agency ANI quoted Khan as saying.

The incident reportedly took place at Ajnara Homes society in Noida's sector-121. In a video, which is going viral on social media, a woman can be purportedly seen manhandling a security guard. She is also seen suddenly holding the collar of the guard and throwing away the cap which he was wearing.

This is not the first time such an incident came to light from Noida. On Thursday, a fight broke out reportedly between a housing society resident and a security guard over a stray dog in Noida. Police have arrested both. The case has been filed at Sector 113 police station. The two men have been identified as Anurag Sharma, who works in a bank and security guard Rishabh Kumar.

In a similar incident on September 13, a woman, who allegedly abused and slapped a security guard at a housing society complex in Sector 121 of Noida, was arrested and later granted bail. The video of the incident had gone viral.

