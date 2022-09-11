Caught on camera: Another Noida high-rise resident slaps security guard
Several such incidents of residents abusing security guards have surfaced from the National Capital Region in recent past.
A woman at a posh Noida society recently slapped a security guard following a minor altercation a video of which has now gone viral on social media platforms. The incident comes just weeks after a similar video of another woman – who was eventually arrested – abusing a security guard surfaced on the internet. According to reports, the latest incident has also been taken up with the local police and a case has been registered.
The incident took place at the entrance of Cleo Country in Sector 121 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the woman is a professor. The video, captured on a CCTV camera, showed the guard on his usual duty when the woman came and started arguing with him over some issue. She was seen slapping the watchman multiple times as his hapless colleagues looked on. It is not clear yet why the woman took to physical abuse of the man.
Watch:
The previous incident took place at a Jaypee Group society in Noida where the woman allegedly got into an argument with the security guards over a delay in opening the gates. In the CCTV footage of the same, she was seen grabbing one of the guards by the collar and smacking him across the face. She also made some indecent gestures, threatening remarks and then was heard saying “learn to respect women”.
A similar incident of a resident abusing a security guard took place in Gurugram, a video of which had also gone viral. In the related footage, the resident of a high-rise society in Gurugram was seen abusing a security guard, reportedly because he was stuck in an elevator for about three-four minutes. He was booked for attacking the security guard.
