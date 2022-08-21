‘Shameful’: Priyanka Chaturvedi after Noida woman seen manhandling society guard

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday reacted to the “classist slurs" and "filthy language" allegedly used by a woman against security personnel of a housing society in Noida and demanded punishment for her behaviour.

The woman was identified as Bhavya Rai who was caught on video misbehaving with the personnel in Jaypee Wish Town.

While it was yet to be confirmed what triggered arguments, the video showed the woman hurling expletives at security guards and holding one of them by his uniform. She also made indecent gestures and threatening remarks to them.

“The video of a lady using abusive as well as filthy language against her building guards is disturbing. Using classist slurs and abusing people of a state is criminal & shameful, hope UP police ensures she is punished for this behaviour,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

The police registered a case on the complaint of the security guard. She was booked under sections 153A, 323, 504, 505(2), and 506 of IPC. She had earlier been detained by the police for questioning.

"A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to the police station and she has been arrested," news agency ANI quoted Bharti Singh, additional CP (HQ), as saying.

Earlier, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal also reacted sharply. “This woman is openly abusing this guard with so much hooliganism and abusing. What kind of vulgarity is this? @noidapolice strict action is necessary against this woman,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said legal action has been initiated into the matter.

Similar incident by politician Shrikant Tyagi

The latest incident comes to light even as the Tyagi community held a mahapanchayat in Noida on Sunday expressing support for jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been booked for assaulting a woman and misusing state government symbols on his car.

Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days since assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

Until he went underground on August 5, Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary but the party had denied any links with him.

