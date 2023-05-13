BJP wins two urban local body polls in Gautam Budh Nagar, independent candidates win three town councils

Independent candidates won in three out of the five urban local bodies (ULB) that participated in the Gautam Budh Nagar polls, while the remaining two ULBs were won by candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bharatiya Janata Party's Geeta Sharma won the chairperson post for Dadri Municipality. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In Dadri municipality, which had the highest number of registered voters at 95,006, BJP’s Geeta Sharma (Pandit) won the Chairperson post by 22,243 votes, with Ayub Malik from Samajwadi Party trailing behind with 16,485 votes. Of the total votes cast, 2259 were nullified, and 132 voters chose NOTA (None of the above).

Sharma, who won the post for the third time, expressed her gratitude to the people of Dadri for entrusting her with the responsibility and promised to work for their welfare. “I thank the people of Dadri for instilling their confidence in me. This motivates me further to work for my people,” she said.

On the other hand in Jehangirpur town council, independent candidate Gajendra won by 1668 votes, with eight voters choosing NOTA and 356 other votes nullified. This ULB had the second-lowest registered voters at 9,420, but it saw the highest voting turnout of 74.01%.

While in Jewar town council, which had a total of 17,227 votes, independent candidate Narayan Maheshwari won by 9281 votes, while Aurangzeb Ali from Samajwadi Party trailed behind with 4752 votes. There were 15 votes for NOTA, and 806 votes were nullified.

In Dankaur town council, which had 8454 total votes, BJP’s Rajwati won by 3505 votes, with independent candidate Roshni trailing behind with 3389 votes. Eight votes were for NOTA, and 448 votes were nullified.

Whereas in Bilaspur town council, independent candidate Lata won by 1888 votes out of a total of 5896 votes, with BJP’s Sudesh Nagar trailing behind with 1499 votes. Here, 263 votes were nullified, and seven votes were for NOTA. The sixth ULB, Rabupura town council, did not go to polls as 12 BJP candidates were elected unopposed when the nomination process ended on April 24.

