Open gyms in Indirapuram rusting away

Indirapuram residents have said that open gyms installed in parks with money from the MLA’s local area development fund are not being kept up, and that when they complained about this to the authorities, district officials told them to pool their money and do the maintenance themselves.

An open gym at Gyan Khand 4 Park in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the residents, one of the open gyms in a park in Gyand Khand 4 and the other in Avantika Bai Park in Niti Khand I are no longer being maintained and officials have refused to intervene.

“The officials told us that the maintenance was only for the first year and that the residents should now pool funds and do their maintenance. The open gym equipment at Niti Khand Park is rusted, while some of the equipment at the other park is broken or needs repairs. These will deteriorate further during the monsoon,” said Kuldeep Saxena, an Indirapuram resident.

He said that he approached District Urban Development Authority (Duda) officials, who informed him that no maintenance is assigned to any firm.

“According to officials, residents must now arrange funds and begin maintenance activities. We have also tweeted the chief minister’s office to request a review of the open gyms and other infrastructure installed with MLA funds,” Saxena added.

“It is generally observed that such small infrastructure works do not receive maintenance in subsequent years and deteriorate over time. The open gyms were created approximately two-three years ago. Finally, it is the money of the taxpayers that is wasted. Officials are now requesting that residents perform maintenance,” said Mohan Sangwan, general secretary of the Confederation of Trans-Hindon resident welfare associations.

Duda officials confirmed that the open gyms are no longer being maintained.

“We installed the open gyms and only maintained them for the first year. We no longer perform any maintenance. The open gyms were completed with funds provided by the local MLA. It is now up to the residents to raise funds and begin maintaining the open gyms themselves,” said Sanjay Pathariya, Duda’s project officer (PO).

Pathariya said that the cost of the open gyms was not readily available.

