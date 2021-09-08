Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indirapuram residents seek resolution for civic infra issues

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) will try to fix several civic infrastructure issues faced by the residents within this month, said officials on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Ghaziabad:

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) will try to fix several civic infrastructure issues faced by the residents within this month, said officials on Tuesday. This came after a delegation of Indirapuram residents met the GDA vice-chairperson, Krishna Karunesh, on Tuesday and urged him to look into the matter at the earliest.

Members of the federation of Association of Apartment Owners (AOA), including women members from Ahimsa Khand II, raised issues like dilapidated roads, inadequate sewerage and drainage systems, and demanded a height barrier to stop movement of commercial vehicles in the area. “The condition of the roads has worsened, and we cannot even remember when these were repaired the last time. The silt cleaned from the drain is dumped on roads, which leads to clogging and overflowing. Bad roads and waterlogging during the monsoon affect the residents badly,” said Alok Kumar, founding member of the association.

Ahimsa Khand II comprises 22 high-rise residential buildings, and it is located next to the Kanawani village in Ghaziabad. It is estimated to have a population of nearly 50,000 people. “The drains have also been encroached and must be removed. We also raised the issue of provision of public toilets in Indirapuram which is non-existent. Indirapuram is expected to have a population of four lakhs, and public convenience is much-needed here,” Kumar added.

“We have been demanding a height barrier since 2015 as commercial vehicles freely move in our areas, posing risks to the residents, especially the children. They also damage the roads... The GDA vice-chairperson has promised to resolve the issues at the earliest,” said Shaili Singh, member of the association’s women wing.

Karunesh said, “The residents raised all the issues faced by them, and we try to resolve those within September itself. Some issues are related to infrastructure, but the generic issues can be resolved if coordinated in a better manner. We will first consider land usage, and then construct public toilets...”

