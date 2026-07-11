Industrialists flag civic woes in Noida, DM orders action

GREATER NOIDA:District magistrate Medha Roopam has directed departments concerned to conduct joint inspections of industrial areas to address concerns such as unscheduled power cuts, water supply and billing issues, waterlogging, damaged roads and issues related to GST and CGST notices.

The association sought faster resolution of infrastructure problems and better coordination among government departments to improve the business environment.

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Officials said the issues were raised by industrialists before the Gautam Budh Nagar administration during a recent meeting between the district administration and office-bearers of the Industrial Business Association (IBA).

The association sought faster resolution of infrastructure problems and better coordination among government departments to improve the business environment.

Industrialists highlighted unplanned electricity outages, delays in water supply, fair settlement of water bills, waterlogging, inadequate drainage infrastructure, damaged roads and difficulties faced by industries over GST and CGST notices.

“Industries have sought quicker resolution of recurring infrastructure issues, especially power supply, drainage and road maintenance, which directly affect manufacturing and logistics,” an association representative said.

The association also sought regular coordination meetings with the departments concerned to address such issues.

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{{^usCountry}} Gautam Budh Nagar has major industrial clusters in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. It includes industrial estates in Noida and areas such as Ecotech, Udyog Vihar and Surajpur in Greater Noida, which houses manufacturing units, electronics, auto components, engineering, textiles and MSMEs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gautam Budh Nagar has major industrial clusters in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. It includes industrial estates in Noida and areas such as Ecotech, Udyog Vihar and Surajpur in Greater Noida, which houses manufacturing units, electronics, auto components, engineering, textiles and MSMEs. {{/usCountry}}

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District officials assured that all issues raised would be addressed through coordinated action by departments concerned.

“Providing a better environment for industries is a priority. All issues will be addressed in a time-bound manner. Departmental coordination will also be strengthened to ensure problems are resolved in a qualitative and lasting manner,” said Roopam.

She said the administration would work to resolve concerns of investors and entrepreneurs quickly to boost industrial activities, increase investments and create new employment opportunities.

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The administration did not specify timelines for resolving the issues but said the departments would take up the matters and ensure time-bound action, officials said.