Inquiry finds 17 police officers guilty of negligence in Greater Noida meth lab case

At least 17 officials, including inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables deployed with the Beta-2 police station, and the beat officers of the Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRRO) between 2019 and 2023 have been found guilty of negligence of duty in the Greater Noida meth lab case, found an inquiry report submitted to the police commissioner, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The first meth lab was found to be running from a house in Theta-2 Sector in Greater Noida, while the second lab was busted in Omega-1 Sector. The total value of the methamphetamine or MDMA seized was estimated to be of over ₹ 300 crore, said police. (HT Photo)

The report said that the officials were found guilty after two drug factories, which were running right under their nose in Greater Noida since 2019, were busted and the officials were unaware of their existence.

On May 16 and May 31 this year, the Gautam Budh Nagar police recovered over 70 kg of meth and uncovered the two drug factories in Greater Noida. As many as 13 foreign nationals were arrested in this connection. Following the raids, the first meth lab was found to be running at a residential house in Theta-2 Sector, while the second lab was busted at Omega-1 Sector. The total value of the methamphetamine or MDMA or meth was estimated to be of over ₹300 crore, the officials had said.

Following the raids, a departmental inquiry was ordered by Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh under IPS officer Shakti Avasthy to investigate the failure of intelligence and alleged negligence of the police officials regarding the case.

Singh on Tuesday informed that 17 police officers have been named in the inquiry report filed on Monday.

“Names of 17 police officers have come to light in the report against whom departmental action is being taken. It has been found that these two meth labs had been operating in the district since 2019 and officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables deputed at the Beta-2 police station, and the FRRO during this time have been found guilty of being negligent in their duties,” said Singh.

She added that some of the officers named in the report have been transferred to other districts. “Nonetheless, their respective reporting officers will be informed about the inquiry and departmental action being taken against them,” she said.

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Avasthy, who submitted the report, the negligence of only Beta-2 police station has been found in the case.

“Though one of the labs uncovered by the police was located under Surajpur police station jurisdiction, only the names of the officers deputed under the Beta-2 police station have been found to be guilty for negligence during the departmental inquiry,” said the officer.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON