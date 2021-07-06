Jewar airport: GB Nagar ADM meets farmers to resolve compensation issues

GREATER NOIDA The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Tuesday assured farmers of two villagesthat it would pay them the compensation for land acquired for the upcoming international airport in Jewar soon.

“Around 150 farmers wanted the money before their houses were demolished. We assured them that the payment will be done in the next two to three days,” said additional district magistrate (ADM) Diwarkar Singh.

The airport project would entail the demolition of around 3,000 houses in the villages of Ranhera, Rohi, Parohi, Nagla Chhitar, Nagla Ganeshi, Nagla Shareef and Kishorpur.

“The houses in all the villages that fall under the project area were demolished, except for 150 houses in Nagla Chhitar and Nagla Shareef. We are working to get funds approved so that we may pay the farmers’ the compensation amount,” said Singh.

The families are being rehabilitated to an Airport Township in Jewar Bangar that the Gautam Budh Nagar administration and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority are building. Work on the airport project is scheduled to begin in 2022.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar administration’s latest report, some 2,850 families have given their permission for the demolition drive. “Most have moved to rented accommodations in nearby villages as per their convenience; some have moved to the Airport Township,” said Singh.

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar fixed a deadline of July 15 to shift all farmers to the Airport Township.