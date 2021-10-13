Jewar gang rape: Prime suspect arrested

Three days after a 55-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Jewar, police on Wednesday arrested the prime suspect in the case. Police said that Mahender, 28, was arrested from Nangla village.

“We have arrested the prime suspect. The woman had named Mahender from her village and three other men as the perpetrators,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety).

According to police, Mahender had fled to Khurja and then Delhi after committing the crime. Police had arrested Devdutt alias Devu, 36, in connection with the case on Monday.

“We are interrogating Mahender. He has not revealed how many people were involved in the rape incident. The victim speaks very little (to cops), and we are waiting for the forensic reports in this case,” the DCP said.

“We are also conducting searches to arrest two other suspects,” Shukla said, adding that police will recommend a fast track court for swift delivery of justice in this case.

The victim, who lives with her husband and five children in a Jewar village, had gone to trim grass in the field when four persons allegedly gang-raped her on October 10.

A case was registered against four persons under sections 376-D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

The victim’s family said that they are satisfied with the swift action in this case. “Police have arrested two persons and two others are still at large. We demand police to arrest them soon. The family has also got ₹2.5 lakh compensation as first instalment,” said a nephew of the victim.