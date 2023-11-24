Jewar man booked for circulating objectionable pictures of 19-year-old woman

Greater Noida police have registered a complaint against a resident of Jewar for allegedly sharing inappropriate pictures of a 19-year-old woman on social media platforms, officers said on Friday.

According to the complainant, the woman’s father, he and his family were alerted of his daughter’s photographs being circulated by some accounts on social media platforms.

“The complainant alleged that the pictures were allegedly also shared with his son by the suspect, which has put the family in distress. The complainant has identified the suspect as Dilip, also a resident of Jewar,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer of Jewar police station.

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered at Jewar police station under the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, against the suspect.

“Action will be taken against the suspect on the basis of evidence gathered. Further investigation is underway,” added the officer.

