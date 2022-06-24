Lamp lit for prayer sets doctor's bungalow in Noida on fire

A doctor's bungalow in UP's Noida burned down on Friday trapping over a dozen people, including children. The residents were, however, safely rescued by firefighters and no casualties were reported. The fire began because of a lamp lit for a prayer meeting.

The fire department officials said the blaze was controlled in an hour. "Around 10 am, we got an emergency call (from) D-Block of Sector 20, after which firefighters and three water tenders were rushed to the spot," Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

He said the fire had been reported on the first floor and 13 people, including children, were trapped. There was polyvinyl chloride (PVC) panelling inside the bungalow which led to a lot of smoke and intense flames.

In another fire-related incident a day ago, a fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Rohini area and killed a 25-year-old man. The deceased has been identified as Ajay, who worked in a shop, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal, said.

The fire department was informed about the blaze at 3.57pm on Thursday, following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and seven people were rescued from the building.

"While the basement, ground floor and first floor of the building was being used for manufacturing and storing shoes, the remaining three floors were used for residential purposes,” said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

