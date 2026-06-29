Land acquisition for phase 3 of Noida International Airport expansion underway

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration is carrying out acquisition of 2,053 hectare of land for the third phase of the Noida Airport project expansion, said administrative officials on Sunday.

₹5,500 crore compensation has been already distributed to 8,000 farmers for the land in the third phase of Noida international airport. (HT Archive)

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This total land is owned by 12,000 farmers. “ ₹5,500 crore compensation has been already distributed to 8,000 farmers for the land in the third phase of Noida international airport,” said Bachchu Singh, additional district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar told the media on Sunday.

Compensation to the remaining 4,000 farmers will be distributed shortly in two phases, officials said.

“After this, the district administration will take possession of the land and hand it over to the Civil Aviation Department. In this phase of the project, two runways and a civil aviation industry will be set up,” said Singh.

This land is spread over various villages, including Neemka Shahjahanpur, Khwajapur, Parohi, Kishorepur, Banwaribans, Jewar Bangar, Mukimpur Shivara, Sabuta, Ahmadpur Chavroli, Dayanatpur, Rohi and Bankapur, Thora, Ramner.

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{{^usCountry}} UP government along with Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority are stakeholders in this project, officials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP government along with Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority are stakeholders in this project, officials {{/usCountry}}

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Land for the first two phases of the airport project has already been acquired, with the acquisition of 1,334 hectares in the first phase, and 1,365 hectares for the second phase, said officials, adding that commercial operations at the Noida International Airport started from June 15 in the first phase.

Two runways and civil aviation industry to be set up

In this phase of the Noida Airport project, two runways and an aviation industry for aircraft maintenance and repair will be set up, said officials, adding that the Civil Aviation Department and Noida International Airport Ltd have already planned this.

“The project will move forward in a phased manner. This will be the country’s largest civil aviation hub. Along with passenger and cargo services, there will be aircraft repair, civil aviation industry, etc. There is no such project in the country currently,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.