Land acquisition process for Phase-2 of Noida airport begins as state govt sanctions 2,890 crore

GREATER NOIDA: The process of land acquisition for the second phase of proposed Noida International Airport at Jewar has started as the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned ₹2,980 crore for the project, officials said.

“As the funds have been sanctioned, we have sent a letter to the state government for issuance of notification for carrying out a social impact assessment survey of villages, where we need to acquire 1,365 hectares of land for second phase of airport project,” said Balram Singh, additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The state government is likely to select an agency soon that will carry out the social impact assessment (SIA) survey, the officials said. As per the provisions of the Land acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the agency takes two to six months to carry out the survey.

“Once the SIA is completed, the section 11 of the 2013 Act will be implemented inviting objections from the public. Then we will implement section 19, and subsequently compensation will be decided and distributed to land owners as per the rules,” said Singh.

The work at the airport site will begin once the houses of the farmers are shifted from Nagla Ganeshi, Nagla Chhitar and Ranhera, among other villages, the officials said. “In first round, we allotted residential plots to 238 farmers of Nagla Ganeshi. Now, in the next round we will allot the residential plots to farmers of Nagla Chhitar so that they can shift into new houses in airport township in Jewar Bangar area,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) said that the development work of the airport township will be finished by the end of April. “The work on township is in full swing and the farmers have started shifting their houses,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

For the first phase of airport project, the district administration has handed over 1,334 hectares of land to Swiss company Zurich International AG that is likely to start the developmental work by June this year. The swiss firm wants to start operations in first phase by 2023-24, said Yeida officials.