Law student driving judge’s car arrested for mowing down delivery executive

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man who was allegedly driving the car that mowed down a 27-year-old delivery executive, Parvinder Kumar, at the Parthala roundabout in Noida’s Sector 122 in the early hours of Monday.

The suspect, Suyash Mishra, a law student at a private college in Sector 62, was arrested from his residence in Shakti Khand in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, said officers.

The car, which bore a “district judge” sticker, is registered in the name of the registrar general, Allahabad high court, said police officers. It is owned by Manjeet Singh Sheoran, principal judge of family court, Gautam Budh Nagar district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The car, which bore a “district judge” sticker, is registered in the name of the registrar general, Allahabad high court, said police officers. It is owned by Manjeet Singh Sheoran, principal judge of family court, Gautam Budh Nagar district. Police officers said the car was driven by a friend of the judge’s son, who filed a complaint later on Monday, saying that his friends took the car without his knowledge.

“The suspect, Suyash Mishra, is a friend of the judge’s son and had taken the car without their permission, after which it was involved in an accident. Mishra has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 407 (criminal breach of trust) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested by a team from the Sector 113 police station and produced before court,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Parvinder Kumar was a Zomato delivery executive. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to officers, the driver of the car had left the vehicle at the spot and fled while passersby took the injured man to a hospital and informed the police. According to police, Parvinder Kumar was a resident of Behrampur village in Ghaziabad and was declared dead at the hospital by doctors.

On Monday, Greater Noida west resident Vaibhav Sheoran, son of Manjeet Singh Sheoran, principal judge of family court, Gautam Budh Nagar district, filed a complaint at Bisrakh police station saying the car that mowed down Parvinder was “missing”. He said his friends took the car away without his knowledge on Sunday, police officers said.

Two other friends of the judge’s son, Harshvardhan and Rubal, were arrested for allegedly taking the car without Sheoran’s permission, under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. They are classmates of the complainant, said officers.

“The three friends were at the complainant’s Greater Noida west residence on Sunday evening and had taken the car back to their home when the accident occurred. The two other suspects, who were passengers in the car, were named in the missing complaint filed by the complainant and arrested from their residence in Indirapuram. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” said officials.

Investigation found that at the time of the incident, the judge was in Jhansi and his son was at their Greater Noida west residence, said police officers.

