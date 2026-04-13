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Liquor shop allocations raise 28 crore in GB Nagar; highest applications in UP

According to the district excise department, a total of 4,047 applications were received in the second phase of the e-lottery process

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:50 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar has raised a revenue of around 28 crore following allocation process of liquor shops with over 4,000 applicants vying for just 30 outlets in the latest round of e-lottery under the 2026–27 excise policy, officials said on Sunday.

Through the allocation of 30 shops, including newly created outlets, the excise department have generated approximately 28 crore in revenue. (HT Photos)

The district, according to officials, recorded the “highest number of applications in Uttar Pradesh” for liquor shop allocations under the policy.

In a statement, district excise officer Subodh Kumar said the figures reflect both the scale of interest and the district’s revenue potential. “We received an unprecedented response in this phase, with Gautam Budh Nagar recording the highest number of applications in the state. The demand was particularly strong for country liquor shops, where competition was intense,” he said.

According to the district excise department, a total of 4,047 applications were received in the second phase of the e-lottery process. Of these, 3,535 applications were for 24 country liquor shops (selling low-cost locally produced alcohol), 507 for two composite shops (offering both country and Indian-made foreign liquor) and five for four model shops (premium outlets).

In the 2025–26, the phase-1 of the allotment, the district had received over 18,000 applications for more than 500 shops. Notably, there was no e-lottery system before this.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

e-lottery excise policy gautam budh nagar
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