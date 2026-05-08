Magisterial probe ordered into Noida workers protest, violence

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the workers’ protest for revision of wages and the April 13 violence that followed it, officials said on Thursday. The inquiry, officials said,is expected to piece together a clearer timeline of events, including whether the protests were spontaneous or organised, and assess accountability where required. (HT Archive)

The inquiry, officials said,is expected to piece together a clearer timeline of events, including whether the protests were spontaneous or organised, and assess accountability where required.

The clashes, which took place in Phase-2 and Sector 63 police station areas on April 13, had led to law and order disruption, with police resorting to what officials described as “mild force” to disperse demonstrators. While initial accounts pointed to unrest during labour-led protests, questions remained over the sequence of events, the trigger for violence, and role of possible instigation.

Presiding officer of the special court and additional police commissioner (headquarters), Gautam Budh Nagar, Ajay Kumar, has been appointed to conduct the inquiry. In a statement on Thursday, Kumar, said, “The probe will examine the causes and circumstances that led to the violent incidents at multiple locations, and identify individuals or organisations, if any, that may have instigated the unrest.”

The public has been invited to submit evidence related to the incident. “Any person who has information, whether in the form of oral testimony, written submissions, or electronic material such as audio or video recordings, may present it before the inquiry,” Kumar added.

Submissions can be made at the office of the deputy commissioner of police (Lines), Police Lines, Gautam Budh Nagar on working days between 11am and 3pm, till May 15, according to the district administration.

The protests were among a series of labour-related demonstrations reported in parts of Noida and Greater Noida in recent months, often linked to wage disputes, layoffs, or working conditions in industrial clusters. While most such protests have remained contained, the escalation into violence on April 13 had raised concerns within the administration.