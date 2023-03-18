Man admitted to Ghaziabad de-addiction centre beaten to death

Ghaziabad: A 42-year-old inmate of a drug de-addition center in Ghaziabad’s Loni was allegedly beaten to death by the operator of the centre and four of his accomplices, late on Thursday night, police said. Police said that the suspects fled the spot immediately after and teams have been formed to trace them.

According to police, victim Ankit Batra, a resident of Paschim Vihar in Delhi, was readmitted to a centre in Tronica City on Thursday morning. However, an altercation broke out between him and the operator, Vipin Thakur, on Thursday night. Thakur then allegedly assaulted Batra with the help of four others, leaving him dead, police said. The incident happened on the ground floor of the building and the locals later informed the police about the incident.

“The victim got admitted to the centre about a month ago. His wife told us that he was not happy because even after paying money, the centre could not help him leave drugs. After these concerns were raised, Thakur readmitted Batra. But there was an altercation over the same issue on Thursday night,” said Rajneesh Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police (Loni). He said that there were seven other inmates at the centre apart from Batra.

“We recovered the body of the victim and the other inmates said that the centre staff often treated them badly and beat them up. There were injuries found on their bodies. We have registered a case of murder,” ACP added.

This is the second such incident in a week, where the operator of a de-addiction facility allegedly beat an inmate to death. Last week Pawan Kumar, the operator of Noida’s Vishram Foundation De-Addiction Centre in Sector 112, assaulted Indrajit Singh (30), leaving him dead. Singh’s brother was informed by the centre that his brother died following an epileptic fit, but he noticed wounds on the body, he reported the incident to the police.