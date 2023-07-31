One held for assaulting 30-yr-old man and his family members over road rage incident

A 30-year-old man and his family members were assaulted by four men with a wooden stick and pistol butt in Greater Noida on Friday night over a road rage incident, police said, adding that they have arrested one suspect, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the remaining three.

The 30-year-old man and his family members were assaulted by four men with a wooden stick and pistol butt in Greater Noida. (Representative Image)

The suspects, identified as Anil Nagar, Jitendra alias Jitu, Sagar, and Arun Nagar, are all residents of Greater Noida.

According to police, Phire, a resident of Kasna in Greater Noida, filed a complaint on Kasna police station Friday and an FIR was registered, alleging that on Friday around 8pm, when his son Anshu Bhati, 30, was returning home by his car, another car suddenly came in front of his car while taking a U-turn at a high speed.

“By the time Anshu tried to apply brakes, his car collided from behind. When he protested and asked the accused to drive carefully, he got angry and started assaulting him,” the FIR stated adding that Anshu somehow managed to escape the spot but the accused followed his car for around two kilometres and barged into his home.

Santosh Kumar, station house officer, Kasna, said, “At the time of the incident, the car was driven by Jitu and after the altercation, he informed his brother Anil, who approached Anshu’s home along with his friends and brother.”

“Upon arriving at Anshu’s home, a fight broke out when Anshu’s family members Jitendra, Satveer, and Rinku attempted to counsel the suspects. During the altercation, the accused assaulted them with a wooden rod and pistol butt. Jitendra and Satveer sustained grievous head injuries, and one of the suspects fired a shot in the air before leaving the scene,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

“On the basis of the father’s complaint, a case of attempt to murder and assault under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kasna police station on Saturday,” SHO Shukla said.

“During the investigation, it was found that Anil, who works as a bouncer, fired a shot in the air. The wooden rod was recovered while no pistol has been found,” said SHO Shukla adding that while Anil was arrested on Saturday, efforts continue to arrest the other three.