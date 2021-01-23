Man arrested for dowry death after 24-yr-old ‘hangs self’ in Jewar

Greater Noida

Police on Saturday arrested a man for cremating the body of his wife without informing the victim’s family after she allegedly hanged herself in Jewar on Thursday. The victim Savita, 24, a resident of Haibatpur in Aligarh, had married Mohit Kumar, 26, of Jafargardh in Jewar in 2018. The couple has three daughters.

Savita’s brother Ravindra Kumar said that her husband had been torturing her for dowry since marriage. “My sister had informed us about the harassment in the past. Mohit had been demanding ₹1 lakh as dowry. We believed the matter will be resolved on its own in some time, but it didn’t. On Thursday, Mohit called us and said that Savita has allegedly hanged herself. We rushed Greater Noida but Mohit or his family members were not found in the house,” Ravindra, who lives in Aligarh, said.

Ravindra said that the local people informed him that Savita’s in-laws had quietly cremated the body at the local crematorium and then fled.

Umesh Bahadur, SHO Jewar police station, said that based on a complaint filed by Ravindra, a case has been registered against Mohit under Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and Section 304-B (dowry death), and Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of IPC. Mohit was traced and arrested from his village in Jafargardh.

“Primary investigations show that the suspect had been demanding dowry. The woman was stressed over the issue and she might have hanged herself over it. We have arrested the suspect, Mohit. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.