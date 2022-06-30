Man arrested for duping IT official of 1.65 lakh

The cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly duping an IT engineer of ₹1.65 lakh on the pretext of providing a bank loan.

Anuj Kumar Singh, a resident of Purvanchal Royal Park apartments in Sector 13, applied for a loan and got a call from the accused who asked for the said amount as ‘service charge’ for processing the loan.

I applied for a personal loan by filling in my details on a bank’s website in March. I received a call from a man who identified himself as a loan officer after a couple of days. He told me that I will need to pay some fees to process the loan. I transferred ₹1,65,000 to a bank account shared by the caller,” Singh said.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 36, Noida against unknown persons under sections of cheating and impersonation of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 D of the Information Technology Act, police said. The case was registered on May 27.

“The accused was tracked using electronic surveillance. He was arrested from Sector 15 on Tuesday evening,” said Rita Yadav, in-charge, cyber crime police station.

The arrested man has been identified as Kundal Mandal, a resident of Naya Bans village in Sector 15.

“On being interrogated, Kundal said that he sourced contact details and other data of people applying for loans and other services from banks, or outsourcing companies hired by the banks. He called these people pretending to be a loan officer and asked them for processing fee and other charges. He has duped several people in the past of several lakhs. The details are being ascertained by investigators,” Yadav further informed.

Kundal was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

