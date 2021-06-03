Man arrested for impersonating as health official

Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man for impersonating as a health department official and trying to extort money from a doctor who runs a private clinic in Dadri.

According to police, the suspect, Satish Kumar who is a native of Khedi Bhanota village in Greater Noida, had visited the Dr Naveen Verma’s clinic and demanded money saying his clinic was not registered. Police said that the suspect was arrested from the spot.

“The clinic management had first informed the health department about the suspicious person. The health department sent a team to Dadri and also informed police. Then a police team was rushed to the spot. The suspect claimed that he was associated with the office of district chief medical officer. However, Kumar failed to provide an identity card or any other evidence, following which he was arrested,” said Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer, Dadri police station.

Based on the complaint of Dr Verma, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 384 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code, the SHO said. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.