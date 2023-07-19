Man held for killing 14-year-old girl during robbery at doctor’s home in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a 47-year-old man on Wednesday on charges of murdering the 14-year-old stepdaughter of a Greater Noida-based ayurveda doctor on Tuesday and making off with cash and jewellery kept at the house.

On Wednesday, while returning after recovering the loot, the suspect, identified as Pradeeep Vishwas, allegedly snatched a gun from a policeman and opened fire at the team. In the retaliatory firing, Vishwas was shot in the leg, police said, adding that he is stable and currently remanded in judicial custody

Police said Vishwas hails from Meeerut and resides in Noida’s Sector 82. Investigators said the doctor, Sudarshan Bairagi, also hails from Meerut and currently resides at a house in Saraswati Enclave in Purana Sutiyana village, where the robbery-murder took place on Tuesday. The two were well acquainted, police said.

In his complaint to the police, Bairagi said he suspected Vishwas to be behind the crime. Although Bairagi had reported that ₹25 lakh was looted from his home, only ₹7.5 lakh were found missing by investigators.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Atul Kumar Yadav said during investigation, police also ascertained that it was a person known to the family who had entered the house and killed the girl before fleeing with cash and jewellery.

“In his complaint, Bairagi said he suspected Vishwas to be behind the crime and so we picked up Vishwas for questioning. He admitted to the crime and told us that he and Bairagi were well acquainted, and he used to often visit Bairagi’s home,” said Yadav.

Yadav said Vishwas wanted to purchase some property and got to know that Bairagi had recently got some money after selling a flat in the area.

Police said on Tuesday morning , Bairagi left for his clinic in Sector 93 with his wife and two toddler sons. Only his stepdaughter Shilpi -- from his wife’s first marriage -- was home. Before they left, Vishwas reached there and asked the family when they would return and if anyone would be staying back home. Later, after they left, Vishwas again reached Bairagi’s residence and Shilpi opened the door for him as she knew him,” said Yadav.

After remaining seated for a few minutes, he asked Shilpi for water, and then started threatening to kill her if she didn’t tell him where her parents had kept the cash.

“The suspect managed to find the cash and jewellery and, before decamping with it, he strangled Shilpi to death. He then went to his residence in Sector 82 to hide the stolen amount,” said the DCP.

During questioning, he told police that he had hid the cash and jewellery in a rice container at home.

“Police took him there, and recovered ₹7.56 lakh in cash and some jewellery from the rice container in the kitchen. On the way back to the police station, he wanted to relieve himself and asked the driver to stop the car. Just as he got down, he snatched a pistol from one of the personnel and pointed it at the policemen. In the retaliatory firing, Vishwas was injured in the leg. He has been admitted at a hospital for treatment,” assistant commissioner of police 3 (Central Noida), Sumit Shukla said.

Vishwas has been booked under sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at Ecotech 3 police station.

“He was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” said the ACP.

