Man arrested for rape of minor girl in Greater Noida

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in a farm in Dankaur.

Arvind Pathak, Dankaur police station house officer (SHO), said that the victim had gone to the farm with her six-year-old sister on Monday evening. “The suspect was roaming in the area when he found the girls, held the elder one and raped her,” he said. The suspect also gagged the victim and threatened her of consequences when she tried to raise an alarm, he added.

The victim’s younger sister, meanwhile, managed to escape and informed some farmers working in the neighbouring field who came to rescue the girl, said police. The suspect had escaped by then, they added.

The victim’s family filed a complaint with the Dankaur police.

Pathak said a case was registered against the suspect under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 9 (10) of protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and section 3(2) of the SC/ST Act. “The suspect was arrested on Tuesday. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.