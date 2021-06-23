Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man arrested for rape of wife’s sister
noida news

Man arrested for rape of wife’s sister

Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his wife’s younger sister
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:38 PM IST
HT Image

Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his wife’s younger sister. The suspect was identified as Ajit Kumar, a resident of Aligarh, said police.

Umesh Bahadur, SHO, Jewar police station, said that Kumar had married a woman from Jewar two years ago. However, the couple had some differences a few months after the marriage and Kumar’s wife started living at her parents’ house in Jewar, police said.

According to police, the suspect had visited his in-laws’ house in January 2020 and fled with his wife’s 18-year-old younger sister. The family members launched a search but failed to trace them. The suspect’s father-in-law then filed a case against him under Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC on January 1, 2020, at Jewar police station, police said.

Police said that the woman returned home two months ago and informed her family that Kumar kept her in a rented accommodation in Banda district and sexually abused her.

The suspect had been at large since then, Bahadur said, adding that he was arrested from Jewar village on Wednesday.

“A case was registered against him for kidnapping. Later, he was also charged under Section 376 (rape) of IPC. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP