Man arrested for raping mentally challenged woman in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping a 19-year-old mentally challenged woman at a park in Indirapuram on the night of Holi festival on Monday. The police said the suspect allegedly lured the woman from her house in Khoda on Monday night and allegedly raped her at a park in Indirapuram.

The suspect was identified as Raj Vir, a resident of Khoda who is from Etawah district. The police said that he allegedly visited the shop of the victim’s parents often, and on the night of the incident he went to their shop where he found the victim.

“He then lured her to a park in Indirapuram where he raped her and left her there. After some locals informed the police, we launched a search. The victim, being mentally challenged, could only tell the suspect’s first name and somehow told her parents about the incident,” said Mohammad Aslam, SHO of Khoda police station.

Police said they scanned CCTV footage from dozens of locations.

“In one of the CCTVs, the woman was seen walking alone while in another, she was accompanied by the suspect. The footage was not clear, so we showed it to many local residents and one of them revealed his identity to us. Based on information gathered, we nabbed the suspect from his house,” the SHO added.

The police registered an FIR into the incident and levied IPC Section 376 (rape) against the suspect.