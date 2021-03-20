Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Greater Noida

A 25-year old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Site V area in Greater Noida. The victim alleged that the suspect — identified as Faizan Malik — had not revealed his real name to her initially and introduced himself as Sonu to be friends with her.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the 20-year-old woman approached the Site V police station with her complaint on Friday night. The woman, in her complaint, informed police that she works in a private company in Greater Noida, where the suspect also worked till 2020. “She alleged that they later became friends and later got into a relationship, during which the man raped her, on the pretext of marriage,” Pandey said.

Their relationship continued for over a year. When the woman recently asked the man to marry her, after which the suspect revealed his real name to be Faizan Malik and confessed that he had faked his identity.

The woman belongs to the Dalit community. She filed a complaint with the police and a case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (rape), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 3(2) of SC/ST Act and also under Section 3/5 (1) of Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020.

The suspect, a native of Bijnor, was living in a rented accommodation in Sector Mu in Greater Noida. “He was arrested from near Greater Noida Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. He was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody,” said Pandey.