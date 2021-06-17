Man arrested for shooting at a gym trainer

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a gym trainer in Ecotech 1 area in Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Gharbara village in Ecotech 1 area.

Sharad Kant, the station house officer of Ecotech 1 police station, said the victim Praveen, 30, was allegedly friends with a woman from Anil’s family.

“The two lived in the same neighbourhood in Gharbara. Their families had come face to face a few days ago objecting to their friendship. However, the matter escalated and on Tuesday, Anil attacked Praveen with a countrymade gun,” he said.

He received the bullet in the right side of the chest and was rushed to a private hospital. Police said he responded to medical treatment and is out of danger.

Following the incident, Praveen’s brother Monu filed a complaint against Anil and four others at the Ecotech 1 police station.

The SHO said a case was registered under Section 147 (rioting), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against five persons.

“On Thursday, the police received information that Anil was on the move on Pushta Road in Gharbara. A police team rushed to the spot and arrested him. The police also recovered a countrymade gun and one live cartridge from his possession,” the SHO said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for the other suspects.