Man arrested in Greater Noida for sexually abusing dog, throwing her from 3rd floor

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on Thurdsday on charges of sexually abusing a female dog and throwing her from the third floor of his residence. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida around midnight.

The accused was allegedly under the influence of toxic substance during the time of the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, the man was on the balcony of his residence with the dog, committing the crime. A neighbour noticed the incident and immediately raised alarm.

The accused threw the female dog on the street upon hearing the neighbours outcry. The dog sustained injury. "The accused has been arrested this evening after an FIR was lodged in the case,” Vinod Kumar Mishra, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station told PTI.

According to police, the accused works in a private construction company. He was allegedly under the influence of toxic substance during the time of the incident.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal), while charges have also been invoked under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON