Man beaten up by family of woman he went to meet in Greater Noida West, dies

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten up severely, allegedly by the relatives of a woman with whom he was clandestinely meeting in Greater Noida West on Wednesday, resulting in his death during treatment at a hospital on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

The Greater Noida police have registered a case against unidentified suspects and launched an investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Suniti said police were alerted about the incident via a memo from the district hospital in Sector 30, Noida.

“On Thursday night, Bisrakh police station received a memo from the district hospital alerting them about the death of a man identified as Dheeraj Kumar, a native of Hardoi and a resident of Roja Yakubpur village in Greater Noida West. A team reached the hospital where the authorities revealed that the man was beaten up severely with sticks which resulted in his death. He was brought to the hospital by his brother Neeraj Kumar,” Suniti said.

Both the brothers work as security guards at a high-rise society in Sector 16, Greater Noida West.

Upon inquiry, Neeraj told police that he got a call from Dheeraj’s mobile number around 9.30am on Thursday. “The caller on the other end was an unidentified person who told Neeraj that his brother was caught with a woman and that he should come and pick him up from outside an abandoned factory in Ecotech-12, Greater Noida. The sector is located next to the village where Dheeraj was residing with his brother,” said a police officer, who is part of investigation, asking not to be named.

Neeraj reached the spot and found Dheeraj severely injured. “Dheeraj was taken to a private hospital and then referred to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday night. Further inquiry has revealed that the deceased was in a relationship with a woman and her family members may have been behind the act,” said the DCP.

On the basis of the brother’s complaint, a case has been registered against unidentified suspects under charges of causing death by negligence.

“We have identified some suspects and three teams have been formed to nab them. Once they are questioned, investigators will have a better idea about the case and the reason for the person’s death,” said the officer.

She added that the body was handed over to the family on Friday following an autopsy.