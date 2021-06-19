Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man beaten up in Dadri road rage, four arrested
Man beaten up in Dadri road rage, four arrested

Greater Noida: In an incident of road rage, a 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by four persons in Dadri on Friday evening
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The victim, Videsh Kumar, is a native of Khurja in Bulandshahr district, police said.

According to the victim, his mother had visited a relative’s place in Dadri last week. “On Friday evening, I had come from Bulandshahr to Dadri to receive my mother. On the way to Dadri, an SUV, a black Scorpio, was moving ahead of my scooty. The Scorpio driver suddenly applied a brake and my scooty collided with the vehicle,” said Kumar, who claimed to be a member of a right-wing organisation.

Kumar alleged that there were four persons in the SUV who beat him up. The victim said that the suspects also damaged his mobile phone. He then approached police and filed a case.

Police said that after the incident the victim visited a private hospital for the first aid. Pradeep Tripathi, SHO, Dadri police station, said that a case was registered against the four suspects under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50).

The suspects were identified as Lalu, 25, Mohan, 26, and Hariya, 24, residents of Dadri; and Vipin, 25, a resident of Surajpur.

“The suspects had fled after the incident. A police team launched a search and arrested them near a petrol pump in Dadri on Saturday,” the SHO said, adding that police have seized the SUV.

The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

