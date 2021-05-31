Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man booked for cheating Noida resident on pretext of oxygen cylinder
Man booked for cheating Noida resident on pretext of oxygen cylinder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Noida: Police on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly duping a Noida resident of 31,800 on the pretext of providing a oxygen cylinder.

The suspect is a resident of Delhi, the police said.

The complainant, Devendra Kumar Mehra (51), said that a few days ago he, his wife, son and daughter had tested positive for Covid-19 and they were in home isolation.

“My 26-year-old son’s oxygen saturation level was falling and we needed an oxygen cylinder. We got the suspect’s contact number through a friend, who had picked up the number from a WhatsApp group. He had identified himself as a gas supplier from Delhi and he assured us to provide the oxygen cylinder in one hour,” said Mehra, resident of a high-rise in Sector 128.

The suspect demanded 16,500 online payment for a 47-litre cylinder. “We transferred the money to the given bank account. However, soon the suspect said that the 47-litre cylinder was out of stock and he would provide a 80-litre cylinder. The suspect again demanded 15,300,” he said.

According to police, Mehra transferred the money to the suspect’s account but he did not deliver the cylinder. Later, the suspect switched off his mobile phone and went incommunicado, police said.

Mehra then filed a complaint with the cyber cell which investigated the matter and directed the Expressway police to register a case.

Yatendra Kumar, station house officer, Expressway police station, said that a case has been registered against the suspect under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC and Section 63 of the IT Act. “Primary investigation shows the suspect cheated the Noida resident on the pretext of an oxygen cylinder. It appears he has cheated some more people. We have traced the suspect’s bank account and soon we will arrest him,” he said.

