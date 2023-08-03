Ghaziabad: Man booked for posting woman’s nude pictures

Police have booked a 28-year-old man for allegedly taking objectionable pictures and video of a 40-year-old woman after intoxicating her entire family on the night of July 19 at their residence under the Sihani Gate police station limits, police said on Wednesday, adding that the suspect also uploaded the pictures on the internet. They added the suspect is currently on the run, while a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

The suspect is a distant relative of the family. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the suspect, identified as Bulbul Chauhan, who is originally from Varanasi, uploaded the pictures on the internet when the family failed to pay up ₹1 lakh of extortion money. They added that Bulbul is a distant relative of the family.

Based on the complaint made by the victim woman, an FIR is filed under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (demanding extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint, the victim woman, who is also married, said that she was visiting her parent’s house on July 19 where Bulbul was also present.

“It was around 10 pm when Bulbul brought a cold drink for all of us and offered it to everyone. He did not drink it himself. After having the drink, we all retired to our rooms and woke up the next day to find Bulbul was not in the house. The next day, Bulbul shared the video and pictures he took with my mother and reached out to her on the phone asking her to come along with me to Varanasi with ₹1 lakh,” the woman said in her complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two later went to Varanasi out of fear and met the suspect to get the videos and pictures deleted.

“In Varanasi, my mother pleaded with him to remove the videos, but he continued demanding extortion money. Unable to pay, he then made these videos viral. After this, I decided to approach the police and got an FIR registered,” the woman added further.

Ravi Kumar Singh, ACP (city 2), said that the woman suspected that the man entered her room and prepared while the entire family was sleeping under the influence of some intoxicating substance given to them in the cold drink he served.

“We have formed teams to trace the suspect and an FIR has also been lodged against him,” ACP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON