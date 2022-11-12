Man calls Noida top cop posing as CM’s personal secretary, held

Noida: A person posing as the personal secretary of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, called up the official contact number of the Noida police commissioner on Tuesday night, demanding to speak to the police chief.

Realising that the caller is an imposter, a complaint was registered against the caller and he was traced and arrested later on Wednesday, said police.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), the incident took place on Tuesday around 9pm.

“The suspect called the close user group (CUG) mobile number of Noida police commissioner Alok Singh, which is available online on the Gautam Budh Nagar police department’s website. The caller identified himself as Sanjay Prasad, personal secretary of chief minister Adityanath. The call was picked up by the police commissioner’s public relations officer. The suspect called the number thrice, demanding to speak to the commissioner,” said ADCP Dwivedi.

Police got suspicious of the caller and informed the Sector 39 police station about the same.

“The call was traced by the police and it was found that the caller was from Sector 46 in Noida. A case was then registered at the police station under Section 419 (punishment for impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the suspect was nabbed by the police from the traced location in Chhalera village. The suspect was identified as Kuldeep Sharma who works as a driver for a cab service and resides in the same village,” ADCP Dwivedi added.

Police interrogated the suspect and found that he called up the police commissioner just for fun.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody, police added.