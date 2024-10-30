Man charred to death as banquet hall catches fire in Noida

A 25-year-old man was charred to death after a two-storeyed banquet hall allegedly caught fire in Sector 74, Noida early Wednesday morning, the police said. Visuals from the site of the blaze. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Parvindar, who goes by a single name and is a native of Kasampur Kheri village in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding that he was working as an electrician at a banquet hall and stayed on the premises.

“On Wednesday around 3am, the police control room was sent an alert that a banquet hall had caught fire in Sector 74. On getting information, a team of police rushed to the spot, and the fire department was immediately alerted,” Noida deputy commissioner of police Ram Badan Singh said.

The DCP said, “Within 15-20 minutes, fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the fire. When fire officials and police inspected the banquet hall, a man was found charred to death.”

An official said, “Parvindar was sleeping in a room on the first floor behind the banquet hall. He was alone when the incident took place. Personal Security Officer (PSO) Jitendra Kumar, 55, a retired army man, was sleeping on the ground floor when the fire broke out. He managed to escape.”

“Prima facie, it appears that the fire began due to an electrical short-circuit on the ground floor,” a police officer said.