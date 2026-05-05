Man dead, woman critical after jumping from terrace in Noida Sector 22

A 35-year-old man died and a 20-year-old woman remained critical after they allegedly jumped from a third-floor terrace in Noida’s Sector 22 early Monday, police said, adding that no suicide note was found. Woman told police they acted “with consent”. She had left home days earlier after dispute; man had come to city seeking work. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the woman, in her statement, claimed that the two were in a relationship and “jumped together with their consent”.

“On Monday around 5 am, we received information on emergency helpline number 112 that a couple jumped from the three-storey terrace in Chaura village in Sector 22,” said a police officer involved in the probe, requesting anonymity. “We immediately rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital, where the man was declared brought dead while the woman was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.”

The deceased, 35, was from Meerut. The woman, originally of West Bengal, lives with her family in Noida’s Sector 58, police said.

Investigators said the woman had left home two days ago after a dispute with her mother. “Her family also revealed that the man visited their home around three days back, and they were aware of their relationship,” the officer added.

Police said the couple accessed a house terrace from an adjacent paying guest (PG) accommodation before jumping. “It was believed that the couple were staying in the PG. However, their accommodation is yet to be confirmed,” said SK Tomar, station house officer, Sector 24. Police said the two were staying separately and are verifying which rooms in the PG each occupied.

Tomar added that the man had left his home a week ago to look for work in Noida. The woman has not disclosed the reason for the act, police said.