Man detained for reporting fake car theft

Noida: The Noida police has detained a 32-year-old man for allegedly claiming that his vehicle was stolen by unidentified men at gunpoint, near the Parthala Chowk late Saturday night.

A man had called and alleged that he was robbed of his Brezza car, said the police officials, adding that they set up check posts following this.

“However, it turned out that the man and his accomplices were chased by police officials for consuming alcohol in public,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2).

A senior police official said that the suspects were carrying a large quantity of alcohol in their car to Noida, crossing a state border. “The man shared false information about the carjacking to avoid police scrutiny and getting caught. The suspect was travelling with his accomplices. Police have recovered the car, and seized it under the Motor Vehicle Act... We are trying to find more information about their operation. The liquor recovered from the vehicle was seized under the Excise Act, while the main suspect will be booked under relevant sections,” said the official.

The police did not reveal any information about the main suspect, or the amount of liquor recovered from his car, claiming that “he is a part of a much larger and organised group involved in smuggling illicit substances”. All information will be shared once the gang is busted, and arrests are being made, the official added.

The carjacking information came just days after an engineer in Greater Noida was robbed of his SUV at gunpoint by two men, while his wife and daughter were inside the vehicle. They were pushed out of the car 200 metre away from the crime stop, in Sector Omicron.

The Noida police is cracking down on the consumption of alcohol in public and booking people for violating the rules. This is in the view of imposition of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in the district amid panchayat elections, coronavirus crisis, and upcoming festivals.