One killed, four injured as SUV crashes into road divider in Sahibabad

A 22-year-old man was killed and four others injured after the Fortuner they were travelling in crashed into a roadside divider in Site IV Industrial Area in Ghaziabad early Saturday morning.

Police said the car was being driven by a man identified as Aditya Singh, who died in the crash. (Photo for representation)

Police said the passengers in the car were returning from Delhi to a flat in Vaishali when the incident happened around 4.30am Saturday.Police said the car was being driven by a man identified as Aditya Singh, who died in the crash. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the roadside divider before overturning, police said.

Police identified the injured as Anil Singh, Bhavya Singh, Bunny and one other passenger, who is yet to be identified.

Police said since the accident took place near a police post, policemen on duty there rushed the injured to the hospital. Singh was declared dead at hospital by doctors, police said.

Police said Singh was a student of a Delhi University college and his father is into the real estate business in Barabanki. The deceased is unmarried, police said.

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver probably fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. We are investigating the reason for the accident. The car was driven by Singh and had four other passengers, who were his friends and relatives. The front portion of the SUV suffered damages and the air bags were also deployed in the impact of the crash,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

The police said that the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Link Road police station.

“The four injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment. They are stable. Once they recover, we will get to know the reason behind the accident. Singh was a resident of Barabanki and also had a flat in Vaishali,” the ACP added.

The police said that they are investigating the matter even though no complaint has been received in the matter.