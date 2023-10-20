Man dies in a hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida

A 40-year-old man died on Wednesday allegedly after a speeding vehicle hit him while he was crossing the road in Greater Noida’s Badalpur locality, police said on Friday. The driver sped away after the accident, they said.

A case was registered at Badalpur police station. Police were yet to identify the accused driver and track down the vehicle. (file)

The deceased was identified as Jaidi Singh, a resident of Ghazipur Village in Aligarh. He was a farmer.

A case was registered at Badalpur police station. Police were yet to identify the accused driver and track down the vehicle.

Badalpur, station house officer, Brahmpal Singh said that Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“On the basis of a complaint of his brother Sanjay Kumar, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver at Badalpur police station on Thursday and CCTV cameras installed on the way to the spot will be scanned to identify the registration number of the vehicle,” added the SHO.

