Man ends life after wife refuses to return from her parents’ home

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man allegedly ended his life at his in-laws’ place after his wife refused to return from her parents’ house in Greater Noida on Tuesday. The man locked himself in the washroom and allegedly set himself on fire, police said.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO, Sector Beta 2 police station, said that the man worked at a private company in Gurugram and lived in a rented accommodation in the neighbourhood. He had married the woman five years ago in a village in Greater Noida. The couple has two children aged 2 and 4 years, police said.

Police said that the man used to drink heavily and this led to frequent quarrel with his wife. “A few days ago the woman had shifted to her parents’ home in Greater Noida with her children. On Tuesday, the man also visited his in-laws’ house and demanded her to return to Gurugram,” said Upadhyaya.

When the woman did not agree, the man took the extreme step, police said, adding that he was sent to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem and medical report is awaited. “We have not received any complaint from the deceased’s family,” Upadhyaya said.