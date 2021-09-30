Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida News
noida news

Man falls from auto while resisting phone-snatching bid in Greater Noida; injured

The incident took place about 100 metres from the Pari Chowk police check post. The Pari Chowk police check post in-charge was suspended for dereliction of duty
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:24 PM IST
When Akash Kumar tried to shield his phone, the suspects caught his hand and pulled him out of the autorickshaw. He fell and injured his head and hands. The suspects snatched his mobile phone and fled. (Representative image/AFP)

A 25-year-old engineer was injured after he fell from a moving autorickshaw while trying to save his mobile phone from being snatched near Pari Chowk on Wednesday night. Police identified the man as Akash Kumar, a resident of Sector Delta 1 in Greater Noida. He works at a leading mobile company in Ecotech 1 area in Greater Noida.

Kumar said that he was working a night shift on Wednesday. “I left home at 8.10pm and reached Pari Chowk in an autorickshaw. I was talking to someone on my phone. Two persons on a motorcycle rode up beside me and tried to snatch my mobile phone,” he said.

When Kumar tried to shield his phone, the suspects caught his hand and pulled him out of the autorickshaw. Kumar fell and injured his head and hands. Kumar was trying to get up when the suspects snatched his mobile phone and fled.

The incident took place about 100 metres from the Pari Chowk police check post, Kumar said.

The autorickshaw driver admitted Kumar to a private hospital for medical treatment. Kumar said he received multiple stitches on his head for the injury.

The autorickshaw driver called the police and Kumar’s friends, who then reached the hospital. Rameshwar Kumar, SHO Sector Beta 2 police station, said a case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian penal Code. “A police team reached the spot and launched a search but the suspects managed to escape. We are scanning CCTV camera footage to arrest the suspects,” he said.

The Pari Chowk police check post in-charge was suspended for dereliction of duty, Noida Police said in a statement on Thursday.

