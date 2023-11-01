Man found dead in his room in Noida, police suspect strangulation

A 34-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstance at his room in Noida’s Sector 70 on Tuesday night, police said, adding that on the suspicions raised by his family members, a case of murder was registered at Phase-3 police station on Tuesday night.

Further investigations are underway and no arrest has been made yet.

Police said prima facie, it appeared that he died of strangulation.

Phase-3 station house officer Vijay Kumar said, “The deceased Rammurti Kanojia, 34, hailed from Hardoi and worked as a caretaker of a paying guest (PG) facility, and resided on the premises in a room with his family, including children.”

“On Wednesday around 12.30am, when the deceased’s older brother, who resides nearby, went to his room, he found Kanojia lying unconscious. His wife and children had gone to visit his village in Hardoi. The brother rushed Kanojia to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead and alerted the police,” said SHO Kumar.

He further said, “On getting information from the hospital, a team of Phase-3 police reached the hospital and took the body into custody for a post-mortem examination, after the deceased’s brother alleged that he was murdered.”

“According to the brother, Kanojia had a dispute with his employer, the owner of PG and they suspect that the owner might be involved in his death. Prima facie, it is suspected that he was strangulated to death, as there were ligature marks around his neck,” said SHO Kumar.

”On the basis of a complaint given by Kanojia’s brother, a case of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Phase-3 police station.The cause of death will be ascertained once we get the autopsy report,” he said.

