Man found dead in Noida, police suspect his friends

Noida: A day after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in a house in Noida’s Sector 35, police on Monday said that they have identified the victim’s three friends who allegedly killed him after an argument
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Noida: A day after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in a house in Noida’s Sector 35, police on Monday said that they have identified the victim’s three friends who allegedly killed him after an argument.

The victim was identified as Raju, a native of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal who was currently living in Delhi where he worked as a labour contractor. According to police, information had come in around 2pm on Sunday about the body in a house by the landlord.

Police officials said that the body was sent for an autopsy. “The autopsy concluded the cause of death to be an ante-mortem head injury. We have informed the victim’s family and they are on their way,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), zone 1.

The officials said that one of the suspects, who was the tenant in the Sector 35 house, is also a labour contractor.

“At least three people and the victim were hanging out at the place and drinking alcohol. It seems that there was a disagreement, following which Raju was hit on the head by a heavy object by the suspects, after which they fled,” said Verma.

He said that the suspects are from West Bengal and some Northeastern state, and it is a possibility that they all fled to their hometowns. “Teams have been dispatched to look for them. A probe is underway and all angles are being explored,” the ACP said.

The officials said that a case of murder will be registered at Sector 24 police station once the victim’s family gives a complaint.

