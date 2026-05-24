Man guides census team to neighbour’s house in Gzb, gets shot at

Ghaziabad: A 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting at his 55-year-old neighbour for guiding a census team to the suspect’s house at Adarsh Colony in Muradnagar, police said.

According to officials, the suspect was drunk when the incident occurred. (Photo for representation)

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Police identified the suspect as Rampal Chaudhary, 65, who hails from Duhai in Ghaziabad and stays at Adarsh Colony in Muradnagar. The injured person was identified as Virendra Tyagi, 55. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Modinagar.

ACP (Muradnagar) Bhaskar Verma told HT: “Around 11am, a team of census staff came to Adarsh Colony and sought Tyagi’s help to guide them to households. Tyagi also guided them to Chaudhary’s house for the exercise. However, when the census staff reached there, Tyagi started misbehaving with them during questioning and drove them away. The census team then called the police for help.”

However, officials said that when police reached Chaudhary’s house, they did not find him.

“After the police team left, Chaudhary returned, and learned from the census staff Tyagi had guided them to his house. Soon after, he went to Tyagi’s house and shot at him in the chest before fleeing. Locals rushed Tyagi to a hospital in Modinagar,” the ACP added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the suspect was drunk when the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the suspect was drunk when the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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Police registered an FIR under BNS sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 352 (intentional insult in order to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) at Muradnagar police station following a complaint by Tyagi’s elder brother, Gyanendra Kumar.

Kumar said: “He fired at Tyagi as soon as he opened the door. My brother fell down and Chaudhary fled, hurling abuses and threats. One of our acquaintances rushed my brother to a hospital in Modinagar, where he is under treatment,” Kumar told HT.

The police later arrested suspect Chaudhary from Muradnagar.

“He was arrested and is being interrogated in detail about the incident and also the weapon used during the crime,” the ACP added.