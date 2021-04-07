Home / Cities / Noida News / Man held for illegally selling plots in Yamuna floodplains
Police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly illegally selling plots in the Yamuna floodplains
Police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly illegally selling plots in the Yamuna floodplains.

The suspect was identified as Sanjay Adhana, a native of Faridabad. According to police, he was running a property dealing firm along with his more partners, who were not involved in the scam, in Noida.

“He was carving plots and selling them illegally in the Yamuna flood plains to unsuspecting buyers. This was agricultural land that he was dealing in,” said Gurwinder Singh, officer in-charge, Expressway police station.

Police said that Adhana had at least four cases registered against him for similar offences -- one in 2015 at Phase 2 police station and three since 2018 at the Expressway police station.

He was nabbed following tip from an informant and was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating)of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

