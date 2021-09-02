Man held for killing wife, kids in Greater Noida

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his wife and two children and burying their bodies in their home in Greater Noida West three years ago. The police said that the crime came to light after the suspect, identified as Rakesh, a resident of Chipyana Buzurg village, was arrested for allegedly murdering another man and planting his identity card on him in an effort to pass off himself off as dead.

Anita Chauhan, SHO Bisrakh police station, said Rakesh had married Ratnesh, a resident of Etah in 2012. “The couple had a son, 3, and a daughter, 2. But he killed them and buried the bodies in their home on February 14, 2018,” she said.

The suspect subsequently fled the house, following which their were complaints and counter-complaints of kidnapping by the families of Rakesh and Ratnesh.

To get police off his back, Rakesh decided to pass himself off as ‘dead’ in police records, following which he killed a person in Kasganj on April 21.

“The suspect decapitated the body and left his own identity card at the spot. The local police investigated the matter and the dead body was identified as a local resident,” said Chauhan.

Kasganj police subsequently tapped Banwari Lal’s phone. “Based on the surveillance, Rakesh was arrested by Kasganj police in connection with the murder there. During interrogation, he revealed that he had also murdered his wife and two children in 2018,” the SHO said.

Kasganj police dug up the crime spot in Greater Noida and found bones.

