Man held for molesting 14- year-old girl on way to school in Greater Noida

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl while she was going to school in Greater Noida’s Dankaur on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Kapil Bhati, a resident of Kakod in Bulandshahr. He lives in a rented accommodation in Dankaur area.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer (SHO) at Dankaur police station, said the girl was going to school on a bicycle on Friday morning. “The suspect reached Chantoli village and intercepted her. The suspect molested her and she fell off the bicycle,” he said.

The girl said when she resisted, the suspect also tried to gag her. The girl raised an alarm and some passerby reached there to help her. Bhati fled the spot fearing he would be caught, said police.

Police said the girl returned home and informed her family members, who then filed a complaint at Dankaur police station. She was rushed to the local community health centre for her minor injuries. The girl informed police that the suspect had threatened to harm her if she reported the matter to police.

Pathak said a case was registered against the suspect under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and under Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. “Police arrested the suspect on Saturday near Kherli canal. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Pathak.