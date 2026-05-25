Man held for stabbing women with sharp objects in Noida

Noida: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing women from behind with a sharp-edged weapon in Noida’s Sector 58, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light after two separate women complained.

During questioning the suspect, who lives with his wife in Khoda, Ghaziabad, revealed that he hated women but did not reveal any reason for it. He used to stab women while returning from office, said Amit Tomar, station house officer, Sector 58 (Representational image)

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During questioning the suspect, who lives with his wife in Khoda, Ghaziabad, revealed that he hated women but did not reveal any reason for it. He used to stab women while returning from office, said Amit Tomar, station house officer, Sector 58.

On Friday, the two women, in their mid-20s, approached the Sector 58 police station stating, “On Thursday, when they were walking towards their home, a man riding a blue scooter attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon.”

Both the incidents took place between 6 and 6.30 pm on Thursday, said police, adding that both the complainants live at separate places in Noida.

Police registered a case under Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 58 police station, and formed teams to nab the suspect. “On Saturday, the suspect was arrested from Sector 55. He works as an accountant at a private firm in Noida, Sector 62,” the SHO said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Investigation revealed he stabbed six women in total in the last four days. Four women approached police on Saturday after learning about his arrest. Meanwhile, a pair of scissors has been recovered from his possession,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Investigation revealed he stabbed six women in total in the last four days. Four women approached police on Saturday after learning about his arrest. Meanwhile, a pair of scissors has been recovered from his possession,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is suspected that he had some family dispute which drove him to commit such an act,” said the SHO, adding that he used to stab women while returning home from office.