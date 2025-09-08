Man jumps into open drain to rescue 3-year-old in Noida

Noida: A 45-year-old farmer rescued a three-year-old girl who had fallen into an open drain near ATS Pristine Society in Sector 150, Noida, on Friday afternoon. According to the police, the girl was playing near her mother’s tea shop when she accidentally fell into the open drain. (HT Photos)

The incident, captured in a video and widely shared on social media, shows a man jumping into an open drain to rescue a child who had slipped inside, and locals assisting with a rope.

According to the police, the girl was playing near her mother’s tea shop when she accidentally fell into the open drain. Hearing her scream, Veer Sing --- a farmer and resident of a nearby village --- immediately jumped into the drain to save her. “With the help of the locals, the girl was rescued after 30 minutes of efforts,” added the official.

Police said it is unclear how long the drain had been open, but the Noida authority stated in a statement that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department.

The officials from the Irrigation Department and Noida Authority passed the buck onto each other while claiming that the drain does not come under their jurisdiction.

SP Singh, deputy general manager of the Noida Authority said he was unaware of the incident but later issued a statement. “The mentioned road is part of Pusta Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department. The construction and maintenance, including covering the drain, was carried out by the Irrigation Department.”

In contrast, CP Rawal, assistant engineer of the irrigation department (Ghaziabad division), said, “The Pushta road comes under our jurisdiction, but the drain was managed by the Noida Authority.”

An official from the irrigation department, on condition of anonymity, said, “The open drain did not obstruct water flow during rains and is easier to clean. If we close the drain fully, it will be a major problem. However, if such incidents are reported, we will make a boundary wall or cover the drain with an iron grill.”