Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man jumps into open drain to rescue 3-year-old in Noida

ByArun Singh
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 04:42 am IST

Police said it is unclear how long the drain had been open, but the Noida authority stated in a statement that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department

Noida: A 45-year-old farmer rescued a three-year-old girl who had fallen into an open drain near ATS Pristine Society in Sector 150, Noida, on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the girl was playing near her mother’s tea shop when she accidentally fell into the open drain. (HT Photos)
According to the police, the girl was playing near her mother’s tea shop when she accidentally fell into the open drain. (HT Photos)

The incident, captured in a video and widely shared on social media, shows a man jumping into an open drain to rescue a child who had slipped inside, and locals assisting with a rope.

According to the police, the girl was playing near her mother’s tea shop when she accidentally fell into the open drain. Hearing her scream, Veer Sing --- a farmer and resident of a nearby village --- immediately jumped into the drain to save her. “With the help of the locals, the girl was rescued after 30 minutes of efforts,” added the official.

Police said it is unclear how long the drain had been open, but the Noida authority stated in a statement that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department.

The officials from the Irrigation Department and Noida Authority passed the buck onto each other while claiming that the drain does not come under their jurisdiction.

SP Singh, deputy general manager of the Noida Authority said he was unaware of the incident but later issued a statement. “The mentioned road is part of Pusta Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department. The construction and maintenance, including covering the drain, was carried out by the Irrigation Department.”

In contrast, CP Rawal, assistant engineer of the irrigation department (Ghaziabad division), said, “The Pushta road comes under our jurisdiction, but the drain was managed by the Noida Authority.”

An official from the irrigation department, on condition of anonymity, said, “The open drain did not obstruct water flow during rains and is easier to clean. If we close the drain fully, it will be a major problem. However, if such incidents are reported, we will make a boundary wall or cover the drain with an iron grill.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Man jumps into open drain to rescue 3-year-old in Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On