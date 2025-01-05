Man killed, niece critical after hit by bus in Farrukhnagar

Debashish Karmakar Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said that the hospital administration alerted police about the accident.s body. Focus on hand (File Photo)

Gurugram: A 27-year-old man was killed and his niece was badly wounded after a speeding bus hit their motorcycle in Farrukhnagar, police said on Saturday.

They said that the deceased was identified as Parveen Kumar, resident of Mubarikhpur village in Farrukhanagar tehsil who owned a mobile shop in Farrukhnagar main market, and his niece as Madhu Kumari, 21, a student.

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 9.15am on Friday when the duo were going to Parveen Kumar’s shop, about 24kms from home.

As per police, his younger brother Mayant Kumar, 21, was also following them on a separate motorbike when a speeding bus overtook him quite closely.

Before he could do anything, the bus hit Parveen Kumar’s motorcycle and sped away from the spot, said a senior officer. “He rushed his injured brother and niece to SGT hospital in Budhera. But Parveen Kumar succumbed to his severe head injuries soon during the treatment,” the officer added.

“The younger brother and a commuter had noted down the registration number of the private bus at the spot. We will soon trace the driver and arrest him. The woman is stable and undergoing treatment currently at a private hospital in Jhajjar after being shifted,” he said, adding that only after his arrest it will become clear if the accident was the result of poor visibility due to fog.

On the complaint of deceased’s brother, a first information report was registered against the unidentified bus driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy examination.